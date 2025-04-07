Iran: Direct talks meaningless with those using threats

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said yesterday that direct negotiations with the United States are “meaningless” after US President Donald Trump threatened military action if diplomatic avenues failed.

Araghchi said: “Direct negotiations with a party that constantly threatens to use force in contradiction to the United Nations Charter, and expresses contradictory positions, are meaningless.”

Earlier, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is prepared to engage in dialogue with the United States on an “equal footing”. However, he did not clarify whether Tehran would consider “direct” talks.

If the other side wants to negotiate, why does it resort to threats?” Pezeshkian asked, according to IRNA news agency.

Pezeshkian’s remarks follow President Donald Trump’s recent threat to bomb Iran should diplomatic efforts over its nuclear programme fail. Trump had previously urged Tehran to engage in direct negotiations.

Iran has signalled its willingness to hold discussions but firmly rejects entering into direct talks under threats or pressure.

