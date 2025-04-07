Israel kills 490 children in 20 days in Gaza, officials say

The Israeli occupation army has killed 490 Palestinian children over the past 20 days, the Government Media Office in Gaza said in a press statement yesterday.

This, it added, is part of what its extermination of Palestinians with American support.

“In one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in modern times, the Israeli occupation continues its brutal massacres against defenceless civilians in Gaza, especially children, who have become the primary target of its aggressive air strikes,” the statement read.

“Within just the past 20 days, the Israeli occupation has committed a shocking act of genocide against childhood, as 490 children were killed in a series of barbaric attacks, bringing the overall death toll during this period to 1,350 martyrs.”

“We are witnessing a grim reality in which entire families are being wiped out, childhood is being buried beneath the rubble of destroyed homes, and a new dark chapter is being written in the record of crimes that will not be forgotten with time,” it warned.

