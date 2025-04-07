Malaysia to encourage companies to investment into Syria reconstruction, PM says

The government of Malaysia will encourage local companies to invest in Syria’s reconstruction efforts amid the creation of the country’s new interim government, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced.

In a statement on Facebook today, Ibrahim said: “I have congratulated the President of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, on the formation of the new Syrian government.”

Following the ouster of the Assad regime in Syria on 8 December last year, the country has been largely under the rule of the opposition, led by the group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), while the formation of a formal interim government was in the process.

At the end of March, that interim government was finally revealed, with 23 ministers – including one woman – appointed and headed by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa until elections are held in five years.

Ibrahim’s welcoming of that development joined praises from other nations in the international community. He went a step further by stating that “Malaysia is committed to improving bilateral relations, particularly in the economic field, and is ready to encourage Malaysian companies to invest and contribute to Syria’s reconstruction efforts.”

The Malaysian premier also noted that President Al-Sharaa invited him “to visit Syria in an effort to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.”

UN: Int’l support essential for Syria’s economic recovery