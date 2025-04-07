Omani man killed during bull fight, reigniting debate about ‘culture’

A young Omani man was killed and several others injured on Friday when a bull went on a rampage during a traditional bullfighting event in Liwa, North Batinah, according to Gulf News. The bull charged into the crowd at the packed arena, causing panic and serious injuries.

يتداول اليوم وفاة شخص إثر ضربة في الصدر خلال مناطحة الثيران !#عيد_الفطر_المبارك #عيد_الفطر_المبارك_1446 #عمان_خط_أحمر pic.twitter.com/KyynhnE183 — ناصر سعيد الربخي (@11Nassersaid29) April 3, 2025

Unlike Spanish bullfighting, where bulls are killed in the ring by humans, Omani bullfights typically involve two bulls locking horns in a test of strength until one yields to the other. These events are still held regularly in places such as Barka, Khabourah, Saham, Sohar and Liwa, despite a 2020 ban on using animals for entertainment, which includes performances and sports involving cruelty or unnatural acts.

“The decision includes all practices that may harm animals, such as organising cock fights or bullfights, or injecting camels with dangerous substances,” said an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources at the time.

The incident has sparked debate on social media. Oman News posed the question on X: “Do you support banning bullfighting in Oman?” The question prompted mixed reactions.

“The bullring isn’t just a show; it’s part of our cultural identity. Let’s keep it safe for everyone!” said one user. Opposing a ban, another stressed, “No and a thousand times no,” while yet another said, “Yes, I strongly support banning it.”

A religious perspective also emerged, with one user citing a hadith in which Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) “forbade inciting animals to fight.”

The Sultanate’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamad Al-Khalili was asked about bullfighting.: “It is one of the worst customs… inherited from the people of Lot,” he replied. “That is despicable enough, and that is sufficiently vile. A wise person should rise above it… what is the benefit of inciting animals between them?”

