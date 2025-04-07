Tunisia president denies signing deportation deal with EU

Tunisian President Kais Saied yesterday denied signing an agreement to repatriate Tunisians residing illegally in Europe, indicating that the comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European Union does not include this matter.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the death of former President Habib Bourguiba, Saied said no agreement had been concluded during his tenure to repatriate Tunisians from Europe, noting that the “alleged agreement exists only in the minds of sick people”.

Addressing the recent dismantling of sub-Saharan African migrant camps in the southeastern province of Sfax, Saied said the evacuation process was conducted peacefully, without the use of firearms or tear gas, and claimed that all migrants were treated with dignity and respect.

Saied revealed that a suspected plan to resettle undocumented migrants in the El Amra and Jebniana areas of Sfax had been thwarted.

Majdi Karbai, a former parliamentarian and activist specialising in migration issues, confirmed in an exclusive interview with Al-Quds Al-Arabi that the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement signed by Tunisia with the European Union in 2023 “strengthened the mechanisms for deportation and readmission, obligating Tunisia to repatriate its citizens who had been forcibly deported from EU countries.”

