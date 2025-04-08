Bahrain Shura Council backs juvenile justice reforms amid abuse allegations

Bahrain’s Shura Council has approved major amendments to the Gulf state’s juvenile and alternative sentencing laws, aimed at enhancing rehabilitative justice while reducing reliance on incarceration. The reforms, which include revisions to the 2021 Restorative Justice Law for Children and the 2017 Alternative Sentencing Law, are now awaiting ratification by King Hamad.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, key changes grant courts greater flexibility to impose non-custodial penalties, such as psychological treatment, electronic platform restrictions and mandatory check-ins.

Minors sentenced for serious crimes may now receive reduced or alternative sentences, including home probation monitored by the Child Protection Centre (CPC) and the Interior Ministry. Rehabilitation progress will be reviewed every six months, with courts empowered to adjust penalties accordingly.

The amendments also expand the CPC’s role in judicial assessments and allow the Interior Ministry to request changes to sentences at any time. Officials say the reforms prioritise child welfare and reintegration into society.

“This legislation strikes a crucial balance between accountability and rehabilitation,” said Shura Council committee Chairwoman Leena Qassim.

However, the developments come as Bahrain faces renewed criticism over its treatment of child detainees. Last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) reported ongoing arbitrary arrests, torture and denial of rights for minors involved in protests.

Despite a royal pardon in April 2024, arrests have resumed, with minors allegedly subjected to beatings, rape threats and prolonged detention without legal access.