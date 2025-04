More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, the twin city of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, local medics said on Tuesday.

The local Sudan Doctors Network said the fatalities came from attacks in the Jama’iya region, south of Omdurman, over the past week.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army or the RSF on the report.

