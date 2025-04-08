Palestinian man died in Israel’s jail after he disappeared in October 2023, family told

The Red Cross has informed the family of Ayman Abdel-Hadi Qudaih of his death inside Israeli prisons, the Quds news Network reported today. Qudaih, a Palestinian worker from Khan Yunis, disappeared in October 2023 during the early days of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Relatives say Qudaih died after being tortured in Israeli custody.

He had worked in Israel and went missing at the start of the genocide. His family had received no information about him for nearly two years.

His death adds to a growing list of Palestinians who have died in Israeli detention. Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza on 7 October 2023, 63 Palestinian prisoners have been killed inside Israeli prisons, according to human rights monitors.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, more than 10,000 Palestinians remain in Israeli jails. The figure excludes many detainees from Gaza, where hundreds face forced disappearance.

Since 1967, Israel’s prison system has recorded 233 Palestinian deaths. That number does not include the recent surge in deaths since the genocide began.

READ: Israel ‘using torture, sexual assault with dogs’ in prisons