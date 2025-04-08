Rights group slams Israel’s deliberate targeting of journalists’ tent in Khan Yunis

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor yesterday condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of a tent housing journalists in Khan Yunis, which resulted in the death of two people, including a journalist, and the injury of nine other journalists.

In a statement, the rights watchdog said the attack was “a blatant and intentional crime carried out by Israel, adding that the strike is “part of a broader, deliberate campaign by Israeli forces to suppress independent reporting from the Gaza Strip by targeting those who document and expose the reality on the ground, especially amid the ongoing genocide.”

Euro-Med added that “the glaring lack of any international accountability mechanisms or legal consequences has emboldened Israeli forces to continue committing these crimes with impunity, making the Strip the deadliest zone in the world for journalists.”

“Burning a journalist alive in Gaza is not merely an attempt to silence the truth,” stated Euro-Med Monitor’s Legal Department Director Lima Bustami. “Israel already relies on something far more powerful—the world’s indifference to that truth.”

Israel’s systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists also sends a chilling message, “Your truth means nothing. We can kill you with cameras in your hands, and no one will save you,” Bustami explained.

Israel’s crimes against Palestinian journalists are “a display of power and a practical declaration of impunity.”

To date, 211 journalists have been killed, and dozens more have been injured or arrested in Gaza. These attacks are accompanied by systematic incitement campaigns and policies aimed at stripping journalists of their professional status — “a deliberate attempt to justify their unlawful targeting and silence the voice of truth in the Gaza Strip,” Euro-Med warned.

