Settler runs over 14-year-old Palestinian in West Bank

An Israeli settler ran over a Palestinian child in Huwara town in Nablus yesterday evening, local sources reported, according to the Palestinian Information Centre.

They said that the settler hit 14-year-old Ahmed Awad on the main street of the village before speeding away.

Ahmed was taken to hospital, where his injuries were reported as light to moderate.

A recent report from the Ru’ya Center for Political Development said that Israeli settlers committed 388 attacks against Palestinian citizens and their property in the occupied West Bank in January and February this year alone.

