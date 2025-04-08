Trump calls Gaza ‘incredible real estate’ and ‘oceanfront property’

US President Donald Trump has described Gaza as “incredible real estate” and “oceanfront property” that he would like to own, Quds News Network has reported. Trump made his comment during a press event with the ICC-indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Trump suggested that a US “peacekeeping force” could control Gaza and that native Palestinians should be expelled to other countries. “If you take the Palestinians and move them around to different countries… you have plenty of countries that will do that,” he said. “I don’t understand why Israel ever gave it up. They took oceanfront property.”

Critics pointed out that Trump’s remarks misrepresented history by implying that Israel gave Gaza to the indigenous Palestinians, despite years of military occupation and blockade. He also ignored the ongoing Israeli genocide that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians since October 2023, and wounded well over 100,000 more.

The Israeli prime minister, who is also facing corruption charges in the occupation state, described his ongoing genocide against the Palestinians as a means of “seeking to enable the residents of Gaza to have the option to leave to other countries.”

The event was closed to most media, with only a few pro-Trump and Israeli reporters present. Many viewed this as an attempt to avoid questions about the humanitarian crisis and Israeli crimes in Gaza.

READ: Ruckus in Israel court as hearings begin on Netanyahu bid to sack spy chief