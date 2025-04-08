Turkiye, Egypt talks address bilateral ties, Israel genocide in Gaza

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Hanafy El Gebaly, on bilateral and parliamentary relations between the two countries, as well as the ongoing genocide committed by Israel in Gaza, Anadolu reported.

The meeting took place yesterday as part of the 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

Kurtulmus emphasised the enduring friendship between the Turkish and Egyptian peoples, highlighting how their strong fraternal bonds have played a key role in enhancing bilateral relations.

He also stressed the importance of a coordinated response from regional countries to confront the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza.

“The aggressive stance of Israel is dragging the region into fire,” Kurtulmus said. “The Islamic world — especially Turkiye and Egypt — and all nations that stand for humanity and justice bear a major responsibility in this matter,” he added.

He described Israel’s attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula as “inhumane”, affirming Turkiye’s support for Egypt’s rejection of such plans.

The Turkish parliamentary speaker reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, expressing appreciation for Egypt’s continued support for Palestinians.

He invited El Gebaly to join the “Meeting of Parliamentary Speakers Supporting Palestine,” scheduled for 18 April in Istanbul.

Since 7 October 2023, and with full US support, Israel has been committing acts of genocide in Gaza that have killed or injured more than 165,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with over 11,000 people reported missing.

