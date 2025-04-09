Brazil MP joins the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds

In a move that reflects the growing parliamentary support in Brazil for the Palestinian cause, Brazilian Member of Parliament Monica Seixas yesterday announced her decision to join the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds. The announcement came during her meeting with a delegation from the Latin-Palestinian Forum at her office in the Sao Paulo State Legislative Assembly.

The visit was a gesture of appreciation by the Forum for the congresswoman’s role in sponsoring and supporting the solidarity event for Palestine, which was held on 4 April, marking Palestinian Land Day. The event highlighted the solidarity of the Brazilian people and their representatives with the Palestinian struggle, particularly in light of the ongoing massacres in Gaza and the West Bank.

The visiting delegation included Mohamad El-Kadri, president of the forum, and Ahmad Hweidi, its executive director, who expressed their gratitude to Seixas for her principled stance.

For her part, Seixas expressed her heartfelt appreciation and deep emotional connection to the cause, affirming that she will continue to be a steadfast voice defending the Palestinian people and their legitimate right to resist occupation and achieve liberation in accordance with international law.

“As I defend the rights of Black people, to whom I belong, I also view the defence of the Palestinian people as a moral and political duty. We share a common history of suffering under racism, colonialism, and oppression,” she said.

The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds is an independent international organisation that brings together more than 1,500 parliamentarians from various countries. It seeks to coordinate parliamentary efforts to support the Palestinian cause, defend Jerusalem, and oppose Israeli occupation policies. It also works to promote legislation that safeguards Palestinian rights and confronts the ongoing violations committed against the Palestinian people.

