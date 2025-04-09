Egypt deploys Patton, Abrams tanks in central Sinai, media reports claim

Egypt has deployed Patton and Abrams tanks in central Sinai, in an unprecedented military buildup near the border with Israel, Israeli media outlets reported quoting Israeli sources.

According to the sources, Tel Aviv has issued an official warning to the Egyptian government in Cairo due to the large and ongoing military buildup in the Sinai Peninsula which they claim is a “violation” of the 1979 peace treaty which stipulates that most of the Sinai Peninsula must remain demilitarised.

However, according to the report, the Egyptian army has deployed outdated US made M60 Patton battle tanks as well as large forces near the Rafah Crossing with Gaza, amid concern that Israel might force Palestinians out of Gaza into Egypt.

Meanwhile, Israel has also monitored the deployment of Patton tanks toward “Area A” under the 1979 peace treaty, the area closest to the Suez Canal. The report claimed the number of tanks recently deployed there far exceeds the permitted limit of 230 tanks in that area, angering Israel.

Egypt has also deployed modern M1A1 Abrams tanks in the area, according to the same report.

On 7 May 2024, Israel took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah Crossing and stationed its forces within the Philadelphi Corridor, violating the terms of the Camp David Accords. It has since completely taken over the border city of Rafah and forcibly displaced Palestinians from it.

