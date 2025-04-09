Egypt’s Grand Mufti dismisses call for jihad against Israel as ‘irresponsible’

Egypt’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Nazir Ayyad, has denounced a fatwa by the Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) which urged Muslims to wage jihad against Israel over its ongoing genocide in Gaza. Ayyad called the fatwa “irresponsible” and a violation of Sharia principles.

The IUMS fatwa declared that every “capable Muslim” is religiously obligated to fight Israel, and demanded that Muslim states “intervene immediately militarily, economically and politically to stop this genocide,” imposing a full siege on the occupation state.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم لجنة الاجتهاد والفتوى بالاتحاد العالمي لعلماء المسلمين تصدر فتوى في نازلة استمرار العدوان على غزة ونقض الهدنة، أهم ما تضمنته ما يلي: 01- وجوب الجهاد بالسلاح ضد الاحتلال في فلسطين على كل مسلم مستطيع في العالم الإسلامي. 02-وجوب التدخل العسكري الفوري من… pic.twitter.com/F1kfWvYwHq — iumsonline (@iumsonline) April 7, 2025



“The failure of Arab and Islamic governments to support Gaza while it is being destroyed is considered by Islamic law to be a major crime against our oppressed brothers in Gaza,” said IUMS Secretary-General, Ali al-Qaradaghi.

لجنة الاجتهاد والفتوى بالاتحاد العالمي لعلماء المسلمين تصدر فتوى في نازلة استمرار العدوان على غزة ونقض الهدنة، أهم ما تضمنته ما يلي: 1️⃣ وجوب الجهاد بالسلاح ضد الاحتلال في فلسطين على كل مسلم مستطيع في العالم الإسلامي. 2️⃣ وجوب التدخل العسكري الفوري من الدول العربية والإسلامية.… — د. علي القره داغي (@Ali_AlQaradaghi) April 4, 2025



Yesterday Middle East Eye reported that Ayyad, Egypt’s highest religious authority, rejected the statement, warning that “no individual group or entity has the right to issue fatwas on such delicate and critical matters in violation of Sharia principles and its higher objectives.”

He added: “Such actions may endanger the security of societies and the stability of Muslim states… Support for the Palestinians must serve their true interests, not reckless agendas that risk further destruction.”

Ayyad stressed that the declaration of jihad is the prerogative of legitimate state authorities, not unofficial religious bodies: “Calling for jihad without regard to the nation’s capabilities and its political, military and economic reality is an irresponsible act.”

Egyptian Salafi cleric Yasser Burhami also condemned the fatwa, citing Cairo’s 1979 peace treaty with Israel.

