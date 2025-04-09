Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Egypt’s Grand Mufti dismisses call for jihad against Israel as ‘irresponsible’

April 9, 2025 at 11:31 am

Egypt’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Nazir Ayyad [Wikimedia]

Egypt’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Nazir Ayyad [Wikimedia]

Egypt’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Nazir Ayyad, has denounced a fatwa by the Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) which urged Muslims to wage jihad against Israel over its ongoing genocide in Gaza. Ayyad called the fatwa “irresponsible” and a violation of Sharia principles.

The IUMS fatwa declared that every “capable Muslim” is religiously obligated to fight Israel, and demanded that Muslim states “intervene immediately militarily, economically and politically to stop this genocide,” imposing a full siege on the occupation state.


“The failure of Arab and Islamic governments to support Gaza while it is being destroyed is considered by Islamic law to be a major crime against our oppressed brothers in Gaza,” said IUMS Secretary-General, Ali al-Qaradaghi.


Yesterday Middle East Eye reported that Ayyad, Egypt’s highest religious authority, rejected the statement, warning that “no individual group or entity has the right to issue fatwas on such delicate and critical matters in violation of Sharia principles and its higher objectives.”

He added: “Such actions may endanger the security of societies and the stability of Muslim states… Support for the Palestinians must serve their true interests, not reckless agendas that risk further destruction.”

Ayyad stressed that the declaration of jihad is the prerogative of legitimate state authorities, not unofficial religious bodies: “Calling for jihad without regard to the nation’s capabilities and its political, military and economic reality is an irresponsible act.”

Egyptian Salafi cleric Yasser Burhami also condemned the fatwa, citing Cairo’s 1979 peace treaty with Israel.

READ: Egypt’s Muslim and Christian leaders affirm rejection of Palestinian displacement

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending