Elderly Palestinian dies after being beaten by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

An elderly Palestinian man died yesterday after being assaulted by Israeli occupation soldiers during a house demolition in the southern occupied West Bank, according to the WAFA news agency.

Israeli forces beat a group of Palestinian residents with batons and rifle butts while demolishing a house in Wadi Fukin, west of occupied Bethlehem.

Six people sustained bruises and scratches in the assault, including 70-year-old Ghazi Badr Manasra, who suffered a stroke and was later pronounced dead.

A video circulating online showed Israeli soldiers severely beating several Palestinians during the operation.

Earlier the same day, the Israeli army demolished seven Palestinian homes in different parts of the West Bank, citing “construction without a permit”.

Israeli occupation forces harass local residents and prevent a journalist from reporting on the destruction of Palestinian homes and infrastructure in Beit Liqya, west of Ramallah, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/fojKut4r80 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 8, 2025

Israeli authorities prohibit construction and land rehabilitation in areas classified as “Area C” of the occupied West Bank without an Israeli issued permit – which Palestinians say is nearly impossible for them to obtain.

