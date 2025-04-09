Iraq sets November date for parliamentary elections

The Iraqi government today voted to set 11 November as a date for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s media office issued a statement announcing the new polling date without providing any further details.

In January, the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said that the upcoming elections must take place 45 days before the end of the current parliamentary term.

The current term of the Iraqi parliament is set to end on 8 January, 2026.

The last Iraqi parliamentary elections were held on 10 October, 2021.

The parliament consists of 329 seats, with Shia groups and coalitions forming its majority.

Under a political norm in Iraq since 2006, a Kurdish candidate is elected the country’s president, while a Sunni heads the parliament and a Shia takes the role of the prime minister.

