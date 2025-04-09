Israeli forces storm Al-Quds University campus, injure 30 students

An Israeli military force yesterday stormed the Al-Quds University campus in the town of Abu Dis, east of occupied Jerusalem, firing teargas and stun grenades towards students; wounding 30, according to local sources.

The sources said that the Israeli occupation’s troops broke into the university campus ahead of a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in protest of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Strip.

Occupation forces then fired a barrage of teargas at students, causing around 23 students to suffocate as a result of smoke inhalation.

The Israeli occupation army this year expanded its military aggression in the occupied West Bank, with military operations continuing in the Tulkarm and Jenin governorates, while settler gangs renewed their attacks and assaults on Palestinians and their properties.

READ: Israel orders closure of UNRWA schools in Jerusalem’s Shuafat camp