Israeli siege ‘devastating’ for Gaza children, says UNRWA

Israel’s ongoing blockade which is stopping the entry of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip is having a “devastating impact” on children in the war-ravaged enclave, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on Wednesday, Anadolu has reported.

“It is over five weeks since the Israeli-imposed siege suspended the entry of aid and commercial supplies into Gaza,” said UNRWA. “Safe water, food, shelter and medical care have become increasingly scarce. The impact on children is devastating.”

Since 2 March, Israel has closed Gaza’s crossings and blocked the entry of essential supplies, including food, water and medicine, worsening the already deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

“In northern Gaza, children are not looking for their toys or pencils, but for water,” UNRWA pointed out. “They are not going to school, but pushing carts to help fetch something to soothe their thirst.”

On Saturday, the Israeli army halted the flow of water to Gaza from Israeli company Mekorot, effectively cutting off 70 per cent of the Strip’s water supply.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly assault on Gaza on 18 March and has since killed nearly 1,500 Palestinians and wounded 3,700 others. The assault shattered the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave that was signed in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last week to escalate attacks as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

