Italy reaffirms support for Palestinian Authority

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reaffirmed support for the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday during a phone call with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Anadolu news agency reported.

“I confirmed Italy’s full support for the Palestinian Authority, also with a view to strengthening its collaboration with the EU,” Tajani said on X.

Tajani emphasized Italy’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Palestinian Authority, particularly in the context of enhancing cooperation between the Palestinian leadership and the EU.

He said Italy continues to push for “an urgent return to a ceasefire in Gaza” and called for “the release of all hostages.”

He also underlined Italy’s humanitarian role, saying the country “is at the forefront in providing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population.”

Reiterating Italy’s long-standing position, Tajani said Rome remains firmly committed to a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict. “We are working to achieve the solution of two peoples, two states,” he said.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on 18 March, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 50,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023 and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

