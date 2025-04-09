Tehran rally sees thousands protesting against Israeli actions in Gaza

Thousands of Iranians gathered in Palestine Square in central Tehran on Wednesday to protest against what they said are Israel’s ongoing war crimes and genocide in Gaza, Anadolu has reported.

Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and Hezbollah banners, as well as posters of Hezbollah figures killed in Israeli air strikes. Chants of “Death to the US” and “Death to Israel” echoed around the square and an Israeli flag was set on fire. A section of the square was painted red and symbolic coffins were displayed, intended to highlight the killing by Israel of babies, children and women in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly assault on Gaza on 18 March and has since killed nearly 1,500 Palestinians, wounded 3,700 others and shattered the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave that was signed in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last week to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians to create the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s ongoing genocide since October 2023, most of them women and children.

READ: Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws, says senior official