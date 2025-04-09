Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Thousands of Egyptians rally at Rafah Crossing to demand aid be allowed into Gaza

April 9, 2025 at 11:25 am

Egyptians protest in front of the Rafah crossing, rejecting the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan on January 31, 2025 in Rafah, Egypt. [Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images]

Egyptians protest in front of the Rafah crossing, rejecting the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan on January 31, 2025 in Rafah, Egypt. [Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images]

Thousands of Egyptians gathered in the northeastern city of Arish on Monday, near the border with the Gaza Strip, in solidarity with Palestinians and in protest against US and Israeli plans to forcibly displace them from their homeland.

Protesters raised Egyptian and Palestinian flags, and held banners in support of the Palestinian cause and Gaza, calling for the border to be opened to allow humanitarian aid to enter the enclave and for Palestinians to be given their right to self-determination.

Israel has killed and wounded more than 166,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women, since October 2023 when it launched its genocide in Gaza.

READ: Israel sees 1,700 millionaires leave due to Gaza war

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending