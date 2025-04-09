Thousands of Egyptians rally at Rafah Crossing to demand aid be allowed into Gaza

Thousands of Egyptians gathered in the northeastern city of Arish on Monday, near the border with the Gaza Strip, in solidarity with Palestinians and in protest against US and Israeli plans to forcibly displace them from their homeland.

Protesters raised Egyptian and Palestinian flags, and held banners in support of the Palestinian cause and Gaza, calling for the border to be opened to allow humanitarian aid to enter the enclave and for Palestinians to be given their right to self-determination.

Israel has killed and wounded more than 166,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women, since October 2023 when it launched its genocide in Gaza.

