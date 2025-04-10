Algeria, Tunisia discuss boosting collaboration, integration

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf began a visit to Tunisia yesterday to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration and integration between the two neighbouring countries, Anadolu reported, citing a statement issued by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Attaf is visiting Tunisia “as a special envoy of the President of the Republic” Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the statement noted.

The ministry noted that the visit is part of ongoing joint efforts to promote collaboration and integration between Algeria and Tunisia, in line with the deep ties of brotherhood, solidarity and good neighbourly relations that unite the two nations.

Attaf is set to meet Tunisian President Kais Saied and Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti during his visit, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the visit, stating that Attaf would be in Tunisia for a working visit on Wednesday and Thursday, at the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart.

The Tunisian statement noted that both ministers will hold a working session to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand its scope. They will also discuss several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

