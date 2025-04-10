Detained at just 13, Ahmad Manasra free after 10 years in Israel's jails

Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian who was detained by Israel when he was only 13 years old, has been released after ten years in jail, Al-Mayadeen reported today.

Now 23 years old, Ahmad has endured years of psychological and physical torture, which has led to a deterioration of his mental health.

According to Al-Mayadeen‘s correspondent, the Israeli occupation deliberately released Ahmad away from the prison’s main gate, where his family had been waiting for him.

Ahmad and his 15-year-old cousin were accused of stabbing two Israelis in the illegal Pisgat Ze’ev settlement in the occupied West Bank. His cousin was shot dead at the scene, whereas Ahmad was hit by a car and sustained serious head injuries while an Israeli crowd jeered at him.

Following his arrest, video footage widely circulated on social media showed a young, distressed Ahmad being harshly treated and severely interrogated without the presence of his parents or legal representatives.

He was mistreated during the early years of his detention to the point he was later diagnosed with schizophrenia.

