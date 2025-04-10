Egypt FM reiterates rejection of Palestinian displacement plans

Egypt Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aty, has reiterated his country’s firm rejection of plans aimed at displacing Palestinians from their land, whether permanently or temporarily, Anadolu reported.

This came during a joint press conference held yesterday in the capital, Cairo, on the sidelines of the Khartoum Process Ministerial Conference.

On 4 March , an emergency Arab summit on Palestine adopted a plan submitted by Egypt to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians. The plan is expected to take five years and cost approximately $53 billion.

However, Israel and the United States rejected the plan and adhered to a scheme promoted by US President Donald Trump since 25 January to displace Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan, in order to transform the Gaza Strip into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’.

Abdel Aty opened the second ministerial meeting of the Khartoum Process to combat migrant smuggling and human trafficking. The process, which has been ongoing since April 2024, aims to coordinate international efforts and address migration issues between the Mediterranean and the Horn of Africa.

Abdel Aty emphasised that illegal immigration requires a comprehensive approach that includes equal cooperation and practical solidarity based on respect for human rights

READ: Sisi calls for support for plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians