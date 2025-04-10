Iran says IAEA inspectors could be expelled if threats continue

A senior Iranian official warned today that Iran may expel inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and suspend cooperation with the agency if “external threats” persist.

In a statement on his X account, Ali Shamkhani said the continuation of “external threats and the possibility of a military attack on Iran” could lead to the “expulsion of IAEA inspectors and the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA.”

The continuation of external threats and Iran being in astate of #military_attack may lead to deterrent measures, including#expulsion_of_inspectors from IAEA and cessation of cooperation. Transfer of#enriched_materials to secure locations may also be considered. — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) April 10, 2025

Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former head of the country’s top security agency, also warned that transferring enriched materials to “secure and undisclosed locations within Iran” may be considered.

His remarks come amid a dramatic escalation in tensions between Iran and the US over Iran’s nuclear programme, with US President Donald Trump threatening a military strike against Tehran if talks on a new nuclear deal fail to reap fruit.

