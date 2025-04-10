Middle East Monitor
Iran says IAEA inspectors could be expelled if threats continue

April 10, 2025 at 2:05 pm

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is pictured on glassdoor in the IAEA building during a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on September 11, 2023 [HALADA/AFP via Getty Images]

A senior Iranian official warned today that Iran may expel inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and suspend cooperation with the agency if “external threats” persist.

In a statement on his X account, Ali Shamkhani said the continuation of “external threats and the possibility of a military attack on Iran” could lead to the “expulsion of IAEA inspectors and the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA.”

 

Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former head of the country’s top security agency, also warned that transferring enriched materials to “secure and undisclosed locations within Iran” may be considered.

His remarks come amid a dramatic escalation in tensions between Iran and the US over Iran’s nuclear programme, with US President Donald Trump threatening a military strike against Tehran if talks on a new nuclear deal fail to reap fruit.

