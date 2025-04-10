Microsoft must be held accountable for its complicity in Gaza genocide, rights group says

Skyline International for Human Rights has called for Microsoft be held accountable for its complicity in the Israeli occupation army’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.

According to human rights and media reports, since the beginning of the ongoing war on Gaza in October 2023, Microsoft has provided direct technical support to the Israeli occupation army worth at least $10 million through its Azure cloud platform.

Reports revealed that Microsoft’s support included data management services, the development of targeting systems, advancements in surveillance technologies and the provision of cutting-edge AI tools. These include ‘Lavender’, an AI-powered system designed to identify bombing targets, which has faced accusations of being linked to the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

Furthermore, the reports accuse Microsoft of supplying biometric surveillance technologies to track Palestinians. This comes as the death toll has surpassed 50,800 people, including more than 18,000 children, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

In a statement, Skyline asserted that Microsoft’s continued support of Israel violates the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The organisation urged the company to transparently disclose the nature of its relationship with the Israeli occupation and to terminate all forms of cooperation linked to military activities that breach international law and human rights.

OPINION: Israel’s AI-powered genocide of the Palestinians