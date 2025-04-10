Mohamed Salah close to signing new contract with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, is close to renewing his contract with English club Liverpool FC, according to reports.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X yesterday: “Mo Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages. Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made.”

🚨💣 BREAKING: Mo Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages. Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made. Salah and #LFC, expected to continue together. pic.twitter.com/V0wPp1TkKf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2025

Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from Italian side AS Roma. His current deal is set to expire on 30 June next year.

Over the past eight years, Salah has become Liverpool’s standout star, winning several individual awards in England. He also played a key role in the team’s UEFA Champions League title in 2019 and the Premier League championship in 2020.

With seven matches remaining in the season, the Egyptian captain is on course to lead Liverpool to another Premier League title, as the team currently holds an 11-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

