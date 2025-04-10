Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Palestine hails France’s plan to recognise Palestinian state

April 10, 2025 at 4:04 pm

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visit the Egyptian Red Crescent logistics center and Palestinian patients receiving treatment in Arish, Egypt on April 08, 2025. [Egyptian Presidency / Handout - Anadolu Agency]

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visit the Egyptian Red Crescent logistics center and Palestinian patients receiving treatment in Arish, Egypt on April 08, 2025. [Egyptian Presidency / Handout – Anadolu Agency]

Palestine today welcomed France’s plan to recognise a Palestinian state in June.

A Foreign Ministry statement called the French plan “a step in the right direction to protect the two-state solution and achieve peace.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday that Paris is making plans to recognise a Palestinian state and could do so as early as June.

“We must move toward recognition, and we will do so in the coming months,” Macron told France 5 television. “I’m not doing it for unity, or to please this or that person. I’m doing it because at some point it will be fair.”

France plans to co-host with Saudi Arabia an international conference for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Foreign Ministry called on countries that have not recognised a Palestinian state to do so and support efforts for full Palestinian membership in the UN.

Currently, 147 of the 193 UN member states recognise the state of Palestine, with Spain, Norway and Ireland being the most recent European countries to do so.

READ: Egypt, Jordan, France call for pressure on Israel to end Gaza war

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending