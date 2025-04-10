Saudi discovers 14 new oil and gas fields and reservoirs

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman announced yesterday that the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Aramco, has made 14 new discoveries of Arabian oil and natural gas fields and reservoirs in the Eastern Province and the Empty Quarter. These discoveries include six oil fields, two oil reservoirs, two natural gas fields, and four natural gas reservoirs.

The energy minister stressed that these discoveries open new horizons for economic development and support the kingdom’s ability to meet local and global energy demands efficiently and sustainably for decades to come. These discoveries will also contribute to ensuring sustainable economic growth and prosperity, in line with Vision 2030 and the kingdom’s ambitious goals to maximise the value of its natural resources and ensure global energy security, he added.

