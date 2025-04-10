Settlers raze agricultural land in Bethlehem

Settlers began razing agricultural land in the Khallet Al-Qatn area of southern Bethlehem, in the southern occupied West Bank, yesterday while others robbed a home in Tulkarm.

Hassan Breijieh, a researcher on settlement and wall affairs, reported that settlers began razing 150 dunams (37 acres) of land belonging to the Suweis family.

In the same context, settlers attacked the home of Mufleh Hamad in the town of Ramin, east of Tulkarm, and stole gas cylinders.

Ramez Mufleh, the son of the homeowner, told WAFA news agency that they woke up to the sounds of a group of settlers raiding their backyard, stealing four gas cylinders, and attempting to steal their vehicle. The family and neighbours confronted them, and they escaped in their vehicles, preventing further thefts.

He added that this attack is not the first of its kind on their home, which is located on the town’s main road, making it susceptible to settler attacks. Mufleh explained that the town is subjected to almost daily raids by these heavily armed men, who roam the town’s streets, neighbourhoods and surrounding areas, coming from the illegal settler outpost built on private Palestinian land in the Ramin Plain.

He noted that the settlers deliberately intimidate residents and attack farmers, preventing them from accessing or working their agricultural lands as part of a systematic policy of Judaisation and confiscation. This is done under the full protection of the occupation army, which turns a blind eye to these repeated attacks.

