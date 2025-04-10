US reviewing social media content to revoke visas, residence permits

Washington is considering revoking visas and residence permits based on social media content evaluations, according to US immigration authorities who announced new measures to scrutinise posts deemed by the administration of US President Trump as anti-Semitic.

The policy will target online activity that expresses support for armed groups classified as terrorist organisations by the United States, including the Palestinian group Hamas, the Lebanese group Hezbollah, and the Houthis in Yemen. Any such social media content may be used as grounds to revoke student visas or deny permanent residency applications.

The move follows a controversial decision by the Trump administration to cancel student visas, raising concerns among civil liberties advocates, as the First Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees freedom of expression.

Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement that “Secretary [Kristi] Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism — think again. You are not welcome here.”

According to the statement, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will now treat social media content that signals any form of foreign support, endorsement, promotion, or defence of anti-Semitic terrorism or terrorist organisations — or any anti-Semitic activity — as a “negative factor” in visa and immigration assessments.

The new rules take immediate effect and apply to student visas as well as permanent residency applications for Green Card holders.

