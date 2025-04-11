Syria rejects Israel’s ‘theft’ of its water resources, UNSC hears

Syria voiced its rejection of Israel’s interference in its internal affairs and its attempts to “steal” Syrian water resources, Anadolu reported, citing a speech delivered yesterday by Syria’s representative to the United Nations, Qusay Al-Dahhak, during a Security Council session on the situation in Syria.

Damascus reiterates its firm right to assert sovereignty over all its territory and rejects all Israeli attempts to intervene in its internal affairs, Al-Dahhak said.

He called on the Security Council to “condemn Israeli aggressions and take immediate and decisive action to compel Israel to halt its aggression without delay.”

Condemning Israel’s attempts to seize Syria’s water resources, Al-Dahhak stated that “the Israeli occupation authorities have taken control of water resources in the south and diverted river routes, which threatens the country’s water and food security.”

Since a coalition of opposition factions ousted the former regime’s president, Bashar Al-Assad, in late 2024, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria, under the pretext of targeting military installations, naval bases and air bases to prevent the new administration from seizing the former army’s arsenal.

Israeli occupation forces have also infiltrated the buffer zone in the Golan Heights and expanded their occupation of Syrian land and taken control of vital water resources in the area.

