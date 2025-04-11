World Bank provides Jordan with $1.1bn to support economic reforms

The World Bank is set to provide Jordan with $1.1 billion with the aim of supporting economic reforms and expanding social protections within the country, at a time when Amman has been struggling financially.

The World Bank’s investments into Jordan reportedly cover four projects that are intended to support the creation of jobs and inclusive growth throughout the country, as well as to assist start-ups and small businesses, broaden social care and promote a more sustainable energy vision.

In a statement by the financial body said the funding is a primary part of an economic modernisation effort which aims to “build socio-economic resilience in the face of continued shocks and crises” that the country has been experiencing in recent years.

It comes particularly at a time when Amman has been undergoing financial struggles, with reports stating that the kingdom’s public debt had exceeded 117 per cent of its GDP as of early 2025. Unemployment has also been a key issue, with World Bank figures having put the phenomenon at over 22.3 per cent in 2023, and with youth having felt it most acutely with an unemployment rise of 46 per cent.

According to the director of the World Bank’s Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret: “Jordan continues to demonstrate commitment to advancing critical reforms to build a more competitive, inclusive and resilient economy”. She stated that the “new programs reflect a comprehensive approach – supporting private sector-led investment, entrepreneurship, social protection and energy transition – that is critical to achieving sustainable growth.”

