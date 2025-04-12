Al-Burhan praises Qatar’s supportive position during war

The Chair of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan praised Qatar’s supportive position regarding his country in international and regional forums, as well as its sovereignty, unity, stability and continued support for those affected by the war.

This came during his meeting in Port Sudan with Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam Bint Ali Bin Nasser Al-Misnad and her accompanying delegation.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil said that the Qatari delegation conveyed a message of solidarity from the Qatari leadership and people with Sudan as it confronts the effects of the crisis. He affirmed Qatar’s solidarity with the Sudanese people in their humanitarian suffering, especially women and children.

“The visit includes field visits to shelters in Sudan to assess the extent of the suffering caused by the conflict and meetings with relevant ministers in the health and social welfare sectors,” Al-Fadil shared.

READ: More Sudanese refugees fleeing as far as Europe, UN refugee agency says

Al-Misnad stated: “The Qatari delegation’s visit aims to assess the humanitarian situation in Sudan and work to meet the needs of the Sudanese people.”

She also revealed: “Qatar will continue to provide unwavering support to Sudan,” expressing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian and economic conditions.

Al-Misnad reiterated that Qatari humanitarian organisations will continue their humanitarian projects in Sudan, noting: “$86 million has been allocated to support urgent needs in the country, in addition to $10 million to support women in conflict areas.”

The provision of a second batch of ambulances and additional support for the healthcare sector by providing dialysis machines was also announced.

Qatar has previously expressed on more than one occasion its full support for the unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan and its rejection of any form of interference in its internal affairs.

READ: Sudan tells World Court UAE fuels Darfur genocide