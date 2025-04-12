Middle East Monitor
Turkiye successfully tests indigenous radar signal detection pod for its F-16 fighter jets

April 12, 2025 at 2:04 pm

F-16 fighter jets fly during the Dynamic Mariner/ Blue Whale 2022 Exercise in Antalya, Turkiye on September 15, 2022 [Mustafa Çiftçi - Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye has successfully completed testing of its indigenous radar signal detection and tactical electronic support pod, known as EDPOD, which was integrated into F-16 fighter jets, the country’s industry and technology minister announced Friday.

Writing on the X, Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the system — whose critical components were developed domestically by Turkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK) — has passed all tests against real radar systems.

Turkiye continues to develop critical infrastructures and indigenous technologies that the country needs, he added.

The EDPOD system is designed to identify and detect threat radar systems and missiles, locate them geographically, and extract and record their parameters.

