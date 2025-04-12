US, Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government discuss Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline

The US and Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) on Friday discussed the reopening of the Iraq-Turkiye Pipeline, the State Department said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to highlight the “strong partnership” between the US and the KRG in expanding business opportunities, promoting regional stability, and strengthening democracy, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed that reopening the Iraq-Turkiye Pipeline immediately is crucial to protecting past U.S. investments and attracting future investment,” Bruce added.

Oil flow from Iraq to Ceyhan Port ceased on March 25, 2023, following the arbitration ruling by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) concerning oil exports between Turkiye and Iraq.

Additionally, the earthquakes centered in Turkiye’s Kahramanmaras, on Feb. 6, 2023 further disrupted the use of the pipeline.

In April 2024, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said that Turkiye was not at fault for the issues surrounding the Iraq-Turkiye Pipeline.

He noted that the pipeline had been ready for operation since Oct. 4, 2023, but ongoing disagreements between the northern Iraqi administration and the central government had hindered its activation.

It has been reported that the halt in oil exports from Iraq to Turkiye resulted in a loss of $23 billion for the region.

