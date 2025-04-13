Israeli strike on Gaza hospital ‘ugliest form of genocide’: Palestine

Palestine denounced on Sunday an Israeli air strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City as “one of the ugliest forms of genocide.”

An Israeli warplane fired two missiles into the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital early Sunday, causing damage to the facility, which serves over a million Palestinians in northern Gaza, Anadolu news agency reported.

“This is a clear contempt for international law, humanitarian principles, and the global community,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry accused Israel of “deliberately destroying 34 hospitals in Gaza since the war began and imposing starvation, thirst, and a blockade on vital medical supplies.”

“This crime would not have occurred without the complicity and failure of the international community to act,” it said, holding the UN Security Council fully responsible for its “failure to protect civilians, enforce an immediate ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors, and initiate sustainable aid and reconstruction efforts.”

The Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital had already been the site of one of the deadliest Israeli attacks during the current war, when it was bombed on 17 October, 2023, killing at least 471 Palestinians, including many displaced persons, patients, and medics.

