Protesters gather in Times Square demanding release of Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil

Demonstrators opposing Israeli policies assembled in Times Square in New York City late Saturday to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student who has been detained, according to a US media report.

Supporters of Khalil showed up despite rainy weather, chanting slogans and holding signs such as “Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!” and “Hands Off Our Students,” among others, the New York Post reported.

Activist Linda Sarsour, known for her outspoken criticism of Israel, addressed the crowd and encouraged solidarity with Khalil, according to the news agency.

A US immigration judge ruled Friday that a Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist can be deported under a rarely used federal law, citing foreign policy concerns, according to media reports.

Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident and green card holder, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on March 8 at his Columbia University housing in New York City after participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

He was initially taken to a facility in neighboring New Jersey before being transferred to a detention center in the state of Louisiana.

READ: US judge rules pro-Palestinian activist can be deported under foreign policy grounds

Judge Jamee Comans found that Khalil could be removed from the country based on a determination by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who claimed that Khalil’s presence “would compromise a compelling US foreign policy interest.”

Comans gave Khalil’s legal team until 23 April to file an appeal. If they fail to meet the deadline, reports indicate that a removal order by the judge would be issued to deport him to Syria or Algeria.

Marc Van Der Hout, one of Khalil’s attorneys, criticised the government’s case, stressing it lacked supporting evidence and targeted constitutionally protected First Amendment activity.

Khalil’s attorneys said the government failed to prove allegations that he misrepresented information on his green card application.

After Khalil’s attorneys filed a legal challenge, a federal judge in New York issued a temporary order blocking his deportation. The case was later transferred to New Jersey after Khalil was moved to a detention facility in that state.

Students across the US — citizens and non-citizens alike — have exercised their right to demonstrate and speak out against Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 50,900 people since 7 October, 2023, and left the enclave in ruins.