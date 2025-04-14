Gaza Municipality continues to implement first waste collection project

The Gaza Municipality, in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is implementing the first waste collection project in the city in an effort to alleviate the health and environmental catastrophe, the Palestinian Information Centre has reported.

The municipality said in a statement yesterday that waste is being collected from streets and homes in reachable areas, referring to the inability of its crews to reach large areas of the city due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

It explained that the work is carried out on a daily basis and the waste is collected and transported to temporary landfills in the Firas Market and Yarmouk Station area in the city centre, because the occupation army prevents the municipality’s crews from reaching the landfill located east of the city.

The city is experiencing a major health and environmental catastrophe, due to the accumulation of about 175,000 tonnes of waste in the city centre, and the occupation army’s destruction of most of the waste collection tools and vital and service facilities.

The Gaza Municipality appealed to the international and competent authorities to take urgent action to lift the catastrophic conditions in the city and to help provide mechanisms and enable access to the landfill in the Juhr Al-Dik area.

