Greece to buy Exocet anti-ship missiles from France

Greece is to buy 16 Exocet anti-ship missiles from France, local media reported on Monday. The deal was signed in Athens during a meeting between visiting French Minister of Defence Sebastien Lecornu and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, according to public broadcaster ERT.

Arguing that Greece faces constant threats, Dendias said that his country must always stay ahead of rival nations. He also reiterated opposition to defence cooperation between Turkiye and the European Union.

Lecornu emphasised the importance that France places on the Eastern Mediterranean and said that Paris is interested in building additional FDI-class frigates for the Greek Navy. France has been a key arms supplier to Greece in recent years, including deliveries of Rafale fighter jets and FDI-class frigates.

Greece has been using earlier versions of Exocet missiles for decades. The missile, produced by French defence company MBDA, is known for its precision and sea-skimming capability and is designed to destroy medium-sized warships.

