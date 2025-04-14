Hamas: No prisoner swap talks without guarantees to end Israel war on Gaza

Member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Bassem Naim, said the movement will not fall into the trap of transforming the entire negotiation process into focusing on prisoner exchange deals alone, without guarantees that Israel will not resume its aggression and massacres of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

“The enemy will not see us defeated,” he said on Facebook.

He added that the Hamas negotiating delegation in Cairo is discussing ways to end the war and open the crossings to allow the entry of vital humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He added that the Hamas delegation in Cairo is also discussing the possibility of implementing the decision to form a community support committee.

“This committee will manage government affairs at all levels and prepare the necessary conditions for reconstruction and the unification of institutions between Gaza and the West Bank, in cooperation with the government in Ramallah, based on the unity of the Palestinian territories and the unity of the political system,” he added.

Naim emphasised that his movement deals with any new proposal with great responsibility and positivity, based on ending the war and withdrawing Israeli enemy forces.

“The situation is complex, and the state of regional failure on the one hand, and international collusion or inability on the other, is very painful and its price is high. However, our Palestinian people and their resistance are well aware of the enemy’s plans and intentions to continue the war for personal and domestic purposes,” he added.

He also stressed that the Palestinian people will not give up their legitimate right to end the war, the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, and to rebuild Gaza as well as their political rights in an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

On Saturday evening, Hamas announced that its negotiating delegation, headed by Khalil Al-Hayya, had travelled to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, following an invitation from the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The movement added that its delegation will meet with mediators from Qatar and Egypt, as part of ongoing efforts aimed at reaching an agreement and halting the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

