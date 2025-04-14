Houthi missiles spark panic in Israel, halt air traffic

Yemen’s Houthi group yesterday fired two missiles towards Israel, sparking air raid sirens in 300 cities and towns and causing Tel Aviv’s airport to halt air traffic.

The Israeli military announced that it had detected and intercepted the two missiles fired from Yemen, adding that it was examining the results.

Israeli media reported that explosions were heard in the greater Tel Aviv area and Jerusalem, amid hundreds of Israelis fled to shelters.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Ben Gurion International Airport was closed to takeoffs and landings after the sirens were activated.

