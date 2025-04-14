Israeli army releases 10 Palestinian detainees from Gaza

The Israeli army released 10 Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Prisoners’ Media Office has reported. The detainees were set free at the Israeli-controlled Kissufim Crossing near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Anadolu.

The freed Palestinians appeared to be in poor health and were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir Al-Balah by Red Cross vehicles. They were detained by the Israeli army in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza six months ago.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli authorities on the report.

Last week, some 80 Palestinian detainees were released from Israeli prisons, with at least 10 of them in critical health condition.

There are no exact figures about the number of Palestinians from Gaza held by Israel, but estimates suggest that the number is in the thousands.

