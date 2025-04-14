Khamenei: Iran's progress angers, confuses its enemies

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said yesterday that the republic’s enemies’ anger and hostilities stems from Tehran’s determination to remain an independent Muslim nation with dignity and identity.

In a meeting with senior commanders of Iran’s Armed Forces, Khamenei said the enemies’ anger due to Iran’s rapid progress has become noticeable even to its opponents, adding that the economic problems facing the country should not be used as a means to ignore Iran’s amazing achievements.

Khamenei considered the Iranian Armed Forces a wall surrounding the country and a refuge for the people against any aggressor, emphasising the need to continuously enhance their maximum preparedness and strengthen material and moral oversight.

“Iran’s progress has aroused the wrath and anger of those who harbour ill will toward the country. There is no doubt that there are weaknesses in some sectors, such as economic issues, and efforts must be made to resolve them,” he said.

He also emphasised that the “material preparedness” of the Iranian Armed Forces means enhancing their armament capabilities, organisational levels, and living standards, while “moral preparedness” means “belief in the goal and mission, and certainty in the justice of the cause and the righteousness of the path,” warning against hostile efforts to distort these convictions.

He also addressed the double standards of “arrogant” global powers, permitting themselves to possess the most lethal weapons while prohibiting others from advancing and developing their defence capabilities.

Talks with Iran ‘going OK,’: Trump