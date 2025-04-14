Syria arrests former regime officer in Tartus ambush

Syrian security forces have arrested former regime officer Brigadier General Hamed Ali Barhoum during a security operation in the coastal city of Tartus, SANA has reported, citing an unnamed security source in the city.

“After receiving information about a group of remnants from the former regime in the village of Bakao, near Dreikish, a well-planned ambush was arranged in the area,” explained the source. “During the operation, the criminal Barhoum was arrested, carrying a weapon.”

The former regime officer will now be referred to the relevant judicial authority to complete the investigations and receive his “just punishment,” the source added.

Since the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime in December, the Military Operations Directorate has opened centres for former regime members to surrender their weapons. However, the refusal of some to do so has led to clashes in several governorates.

The new Syrian administration is also working to control the security situation in the country and pursue remnants of the former regime who are causing security disturbances, particularly in the coastal region, which is a stronghold of senior Assad regime officers and his sect.

