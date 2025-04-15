Israel security investigation into ‘wartime incident’ under strict gag order

Israeli media reported on Monday evening that an investigation is taking place into a sensitive “security case” related to “an incident that occurred during the war on Gaza.” This investigation is being conducted under a gag order, preventing the publication of any additional details about the nature of the incident or its background.

According to brief press reports, the parties involved in the investigation include Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, along with the head of Shin Bet (General Security Service), Ronen Bar, and the head of the Police Investigations Unit (PID).

The Israeli military gag order imposes a complete ban on the publication of details of the investigation, preventing the local press from reporting any information regarding the location or nature of the “security case”. Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper noted that the case is related to an incident that occurred during the war, which has been ongoing since early October, 2023.

Some sources reported that, “All that can be said at the moment is that the case relates to a topic that has recently generated controversy in the Israeli media.”

These developments come amid a highly tense political and security context, as the Israeli government attempts to dismiss the attorney general and undermine the independence of the judiciary, including law enforcement agencies such as the PID and the State Prosecution, which report to the attorney general.

This investigation is also seen as part of a deeper crisis between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, whom Netanyahu had formally dismissed in a government decision citing a “lack of confidence.” The decision was then temporarily suspended by the Israeli Supreme Court.

Observers wondered on Monday evening whether the ongoing investigations led by the Shin Bet, which appear to be targeting prominent officials and public figures, might act as an additional reason for the Shin Bet chief to remain in his position despite the prime minister’s decision to dismiss him.

