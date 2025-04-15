Jewish settlers attack Palestinian cars, homes in Jericho

Extremist Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian cars and homes in Jericho in the occupied West Bank yesterday evening, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to local sources, settlers hurled stones at Palestinian cars travelling on a road near the Wadi Auja area in northern Jericho. One car reportedly sustained damage in the settler attack.

A group of settlers also attacked on the same day Bedouin citizens and shepherds and threw stones at their homes near Ad-Duyuk At-Tahta village in western Jericho. There were no reports of any injuries.

READ: Hundreds of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Passover