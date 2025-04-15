Middle East Monitor
Turkiye arrests 225 senior members of organised crime groups 

April 15, 2025 at 11:34 am

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in Ankara, Turkiye on October 01, 2023 [Halil Sağırkaya - Anadolu Agency]

Some 234 senior members of organised crime organisations were taken into custody in an international drug operation, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced today.

Of the suspects, 225 were arrested in Turkiye, while the remaining nine were arrested abroad, Yerlikaya said.

“We have seized assets worth approximately 13 billion liras [$341.2 million], including 681 properties, 127 vehicles, shares in 113 companies, and the bank accounts of the suspects, as identified by MASAK [Financial Crimes Investigation Board],” Yerlikaya said.

