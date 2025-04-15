Turkiye arrests 225 senior members of organised crime groups 

Some 234 senior members of organised crime organisations were taken into custody in an international drug operation, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced today.

Of the suspects, 225 were arrested in Turkiye, while the remaining nine were arrested abroad, Yerlikaya said.

“We have seized assets worth approximately 13 billion liras [$341.2 million], including 681 properties, 127 vehicles, shares in 113 companies, and the bank accounts of the suspects, as identified by MASAK [Financial Crimes Investigation Board],” Yerlikaya said.

READ: Turkiye sentences family to a century in prison for spying for Israel’s Mossad