Algeria and Russia discuss military cooperation

Officials from Algeria and Russia met recently to discuss areas of mutual interest, such as the Joint Committee on Military-Technical Cooperation, the Algerian Ministry of Defence announced.

Secretary-General of the Algerian Ministry of National Defence, Mohamed Saleh Benbicha, hosted Deputy Chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Defence and Security and Chairman of the Algerian-Russian Parliamentary friendship group, Yuri Valyaev, along with a senior-level delegation, the statement said.

This comes as the Algerian-Russian Parliamentary friendship group in the Council of the Nation held a working meeting with its Russian counterpart in Algiers yesterday. The meeting is part of the efforts to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and reinforce the strategic partnership between Algeria and Russia, according to a statement issued by the Algerian Council of the Nation.

A source said: “The two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation between the two legislative bodies, emphasising the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as a tool to support bilateral relations and expand cooperation in the political, security, and economic fields. This reflects the level of the historical partnership between Algeria and Russia.”

For his part, Valyaev expressed Moscow’s appreciation for the strength of Algerian-Russian relations, asserting the Russian Parliament’s commitment to continuing cooperation and exchanging expertise with the Algerian legislative body, particularly in the areas of security, sustainable development, and climate change.

